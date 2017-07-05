Traffic barrels gone from south side of Youree/E. Kings juncture - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Traffic barrels gone from south side of Youree/E. Kings juncture

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

An expanse of unrestricted white pavement.

That's what the south side of Youree Drive at East Kings Highway looks like now that the state highway department has opened that part of the Shreveport intersection.

Gone are the orange- and white-striped barrels that once herded motorists into single lanes.

It is the latest step in efforts to widen and upgrade the intersection.

The intersection will be repaved once all the legs are complete.

