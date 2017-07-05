Traffic barrels gone from south side of Youree/E. Kings juncture

Even so, drivers can expect further delays until the project is complete.

A Louisiana highway department spokeswoman says workers almost are on the last phase of Youree Drive at East Kings Highway, a project started in October 2015. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Crews nearing final phase of work at Youree at East Kings

An expanse of unrestricted white pavement.

That's what the south side of Youree Drive at East Kings Highway looks like now that the state highway department has opened that part of the Shreveport intersection.

Gone are the orange- and white-striped barrels that once herded motorists into single lanes.

It is the latest step in efforts to widen and upgrade the intersection.

The intersection will be repaved once all the legs are complete.

All lanes open on Youree Dr. south of Kings. Expect intermittent lane closures in future during work on middle of intersection. @La_DOTD pic.twitter.com/EtYIvk4I5R — Erin Buchanan (@ErinBNews) July 5, 2017

Archer Ave. @ S'port-Barksdale remains closed as crews pour concrete on east side lanes of Youree/Kings intersection. @La_DOTD pic.twitter.com/dInz8fxDFN — Erin Buchanan (@ErinBNews) July 5, 2017

