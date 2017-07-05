Panel to recommend what to do with Confederate memorial

Members of a Caddo Commission panel say they will be make their recommendation this week about what to do with the Confederate monument outside the Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

The Long-Range Planning/Special Projects Citizen Advisory Committee is set to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Southern Hills Business Association facilities at 9701 Baird Road.

At one point, there were four different recommendations regarding placement of the monument, whether it should stay or be moved, said Gary Joiner, vice chairman of the panel's monument advisory subcommittee.

The cost of moving the monument would be prohibitive, ranging from $500,000 to more than $1 million, he added.

Members of the commission's advisory committee and that panel's subcommittee have been working on a plan for the Caddo monument for almost a year.

At present, the monument is maintained by members of Chapter 237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Shreveport.

