Man accused of stealing over $6,000 worth of electronics

Bossier City police are asking the public for information that will help them find a man wanted for stealing more than $6,000 worth of electronics last month.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 36-year-old Carlzays Lamon Hanson, of Shreveport, for burglary of an inhabited dwelling after police linked him to a break-in at a home in the 1000 block of James St.

Police say Hanson took more than $6,000 worth of electronics including video game systems, televisions and an iMac computer.

Hanson had recently been released from jail and placed on parole for a prior burglary.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Anyone with information regarding Hanson’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.