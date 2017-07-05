SPD seeking man they say threw a knife at ex-girlfriend

Police are looking for a Shreveport man they say he threw a knife at his ex-girlfriend sending her to the hospital last month in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood.

Lakendrick Jones, 29, of the 500 block of Lynbrook Avenue, got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend in the 4000 block of Tate St. around 7:30 p.m. on June 21.

Police say Jones then reportedly threw a pocketknife at 31-year-old Bridget Hill, which hit her in the arm.

Hill was taken to University Health Hospital with a serious wound.

Investigators have a warrant charging Jones with one count of aggravated second-degree battery.

No bond was set.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit the website at www.lockemup.org.

