Shreveport couple explains how they stopped carjacking with their baby inside

Davis, Shayla and Nolan Jones of Shreveport were the victims of an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon in southwest Shreveport. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA)

Shreveport Police say they're hoping to make a second arrest soon after an attempted carjacking with a baby inside on Tuesday afternoon. And now the parents tell us how they saved their child.

Shayla and Davis Jones said they stood inside this Soap Opera Washateria Tuesday afternoon in southwest Shreveport, with their SUV running and backed-up to the front door; their 11-month old baby, Nolan, sleeping inside.

That's when two young men jumped into the SUV. Davis Jones told us how he ran outside as quickly as he could.

"I was trying to get them to stop the truck. I kept telling them, 'my baby's in the truck, my baby's in the truck," continued Davis.

But he said they began driving off. "I grabbed over here and I got a hand on the inside of my door right here."

Jones told us he wouldn't let go as the SUV began moving forward. "I was going to just throw the truck into neutral at first, but I couldn't reach over there so I grabbed the steering wheel."

By then, Shayla Jones made it outside. "And then I watched the truck flip around and hit the ground and pop back up and they took off running out (of) the truck."

The SUV only made it to the business next door. In fact, tire tracks still mark the spot where the attempted carjacking came to an end and the suspects ran off. We're told the entire episode lasted less than two minutes.

Jones also said the driver pulled out a gun after the crash. "I tried to grab the gun. That's how the driver was able to get away because I had to let him go."

Jones explained that in the struggle the driver left the gun behind.

Shayla said she chased after the driver to give him a parting gift. "When he ran by I just hit him in the face and was like just, 'my baby was in the car!' It's all I'm thinking, it's all I keep saying, 'my baby was in the car!'"

Luckily, baby Nolan wasn't hurt and police say they captured the driver. They say he's been booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on carjacking and kidnapping charges.

Shayla Jones also told us that luckily her grandfather owns a body shop and will help with repairs to their SUV.

