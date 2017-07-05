Couple recalls what they did to save infant from carjackers

Now Shreveport police have a juvenile in custody on charges of carjacking and attempted aggravated kidnapping. And investigators are seeking another juvenile.

Man saves his 11-month-old as SUV is stolen from laundromat

Davis, Shayla and Nolan Jones, of Shreveport, were the victims of a carjacking the afternoon of July 4 in southwest Shreveport. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

It happened Tuesday afternoon outside The Soap Opera in southwest Shreveport

A day later, the 11-month-old's parents recalled those harrowing 2 minutes and what they did to save their child.

Shayla and Davis Jones said they were standing inside the laundromat.

Their SUV was running and backed up to the front door because baby Nolan was asleep in the vehicle.

That's when two young men jumped into the SUV.

Davis Jones said he ran outside as quickly as he could.

"I was trying to get them to stop the truck. I kept telling them, 'My baby's in the truck, my baby's in the truck'."

But they began driving off.

"I grabbed over here and I got a hand on the inside of my door right here," Davis Jones said, adding that he wouldn't let go as the SUV began moving forward.

"I was going to just throw the truck into neutral at first, but I couldn't reach over there. So I grabbed the steering wheel."

By then, Shayla Jones also was outside.

"And then I watched the truck flip around and hit the ground and pop back up," she recalled. "And they took off running out (of) the truck."

The SUV only made it to the business next door.

Tire tracks mark where the carjacking came to an end.

But the struggle was not over.

The driver pulled out a gun after the wreck, Davis Jones said.

"I tried to grab the gun. That's how the driver was able to get away because I had to let him go."

Davis Jones said the driver left the gun behind as he fled.

And Shayla Jones said she chased after the driver to give him a parting gift.

"When he ran by, I just hit him in the face and was like just, 'My baby was in the car!' It's all I'm thinking; it's all I keep saying. 'My baby was in the car!'"

Baby Nolan was unhurt in the ordeal.

Police say they captured the driver, who has been booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on one count each of carjacking and attempted kidnapping.

Authorities still are on the lookout for the other person.

And luckily, Shayla Jones said, her grandfather owns a body shop and will help repair the SUV.

Its windshield and passenger front were damaged in the wreck.

