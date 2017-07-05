Authorities identify Louisiana state trooper hurt in wreck

A Shreveport Fire Department medic unit has taken the injured trooper to a local hospital.

LSP trooper hurt in rollover wreck during pursuit

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the Louisiana state trooper who was hurt in a rollover wreck Tuesday night in Shreveport.

He is Trooper Garrett Monroe, who is assigned to Troop G.

The wreck happened at 7:52 p.m. on St. Vincent Avenue between Greenbrook Boulevard and Lynbrook Boulevard, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

At the time, Monroe was pursuing a vehicle he had tried to stop on Louisiana Highway 3132.

The trooper lost control of his vehicle on St. Vincent Avenue at the railroad tracks.

