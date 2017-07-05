Authorities identify Louisiana state trooper hurt in wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Authorities identify Louisiana state trooper hurt in wreck

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the Louisiana state trooper who was hurt in a rollover wreck Tuesday night in Shreveport.

He is Trooper Garrett Monroe, who is assigned to Troop G.

The wreck happened at 7:52 p.m. on St. Vincent Avenue between Greenbrook Boulevard and Lynbrook Boulevard, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

At the time, Monroe was pursuing a vehicle he had tried to stop on Louisiana Highway 3132.

The trooper lost control of his vehicle on St. Vincent Avenue at the railroad tracks.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly