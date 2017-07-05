Gunshots send Texarkana, AR, firefighters ducking for cover

Someone fired a gun after Texarkana, Ark., firefighters doused a fire Wednesday, authorities said.

Firefighters fought a fire just after noon at Fox Creek Apartments.

Moments after they had it extinguished, firefighters ducked for cover as shots were fired at them from a parking lot across the street.

After a short standoff, police arrested 37-year-old Eric Lee on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Lee and his girlfriend were living in the apartment that burned, firefighters said.

