DNA links Shreveport man to 2-year-old burglary

A Shreveport man faces another charge after detectives say DNA results linked him to a burglary more than 2 years ago.

Police arrested 30-year-old Terry Coleman on one count of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Authorities say the burglary happened March 27, 2015, in the 5300 block of Prentiss Avenue.

During the investigation, evidence was gathered at the scene and sent to the Northwest Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory for DNA analysis.

In December 2016, investigators received a notification that the crime lab had found a match between Coleman and the evidence found on the scene.

Coleman was booked Tuesday into Caddo Detention Center.

