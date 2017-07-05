Man accused of leaving child alone in car at casino

An East Texas man is in jail after police say he left an 8-year-old child alone in a vehicle Tuesday night in the parking garage of a Shreveport casino.

Casino employees at 451 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway flagged down officers around 9:20 p.m. after they discovered a young child alone in a vehicle in their parking garage.

Shreveport police patrol officers, investigators with the department’s youth services bureau and casino security officers worked for nearly two hours trying to find a guardian or parent of the child but were unsuccessful.

When a guardian could not be found, the child was taken into custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

At around 5:20 a.m., 28-year-old Jakebrian Jones, of Carthage, TX, was found wandering the parking garage looking for the child.

Investigators took Jones into custody and determined he left the child in the vehicle while he took part in gaming activities inside of the casino.

Jones was interviewed by investigators, then booked into Shreveport City Jail on one count of child desertion.

Police contacted the child's mother and released the child to her.

