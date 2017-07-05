Benton man accused of home improvement fraud

A Benton man is behind bars for home improvement fraud after deputies say he walked away from an $18,608 job.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Kyle Hart, owner of D&H Remodeling, was hired by the victim in November 2016 to make home repairs and renovations.

Investigators say he walked away from the job without returning the money he received from the homeowner.

According to the sheriff's office, Hart has not been licensed by the state as a contractor in over two years and he also misrepresented the amount of the job when he applied for a permit from the city.

Hart was booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

