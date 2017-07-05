Barksdale group joins communities worldwide for 'wear blue run to remember'

Barksdale AFB Family Housing joined various locations around the world to participate in a Memorial Day run to honor America's military.

Wear Blue: Run to Remember is a national, nonprofit organization committed to building a running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military. For the first time, Hunt Military Communities (HMC) partnered up with the organization on the wear blue Memorial Day run.

Over 20,000 runners and walkers participated.

The Wear Blue Memorial Day Run lets community members run and walk to become a living memorial through their steps. By participating, community members honor generations of America's fallen heroes.

This year’s run highlighted the 100th anniversary of United States’ entrance into World War I.

“Wear Blue: Run to Remember gives people all over the world the opportunity to honor our service members who selflessly gave their lives for our freedoms,” said President, Co-Founder and Gold Star Wife, Lisa Hallett. "This Memorial Day run served as a moving memorial of remembrance from all branches, and all wars, including World War I.”

Each run began with a Circle of Remembrance where the name of military members killed in action was called out.

To learn more about Wear Blue: Run to Remember and the Memorial Day Run, visit their website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.