Man pulls trooper to safety as his wrecked vehicle catches fire

A Shreveport Fire Department medic unit has taken the injured trooper to a local hospital.

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the Louisiana state trooper who was hurt in a rollover wreck Tuesday night in Shreveport.

"Just think of it as if that was you. Would you want someone to stand around and watch or jump into action? So I jumped into action," said the man who pulled Trooper Monroe Garrett from his wrecked SUV. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Louisiana state trooper's SUV caught fire as a Shreveport resident pulled the injured lawman from the wrecked vehicle.

It happened Tuesday night on St. Vincent Avenue near Louisiana Highway 3132, bringing to a halt Fourth of July celebrations on one street in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood. .

Troop G's Garrett Monroe was involved in a high-speed pursuit when his vehicle wrecked while crossing railroad tracks.

"Before I knew it, I heard tires screeching, coming over the railroad tracks. And he went airborne over into the bushes over there and rolled over," said the man who pulled the trooper from his vehicle.

The resident doesn't want to be identified but said he ran to check on Monroe after the wreck happened right in front of his home.

He sprang into action after realizing the injured lawman was in some pain but otherwise OK.

"I end up going up underneath the truck and open the driver's door. And that's when the truck caught fire. And we end up dragging him on out toward the ditch area."

The man said he acted on instinct and did what he would hope someone else would have done if he had been the one hurt in the wreck.

"Just think of it as if that was you. Would you want someone to stand around and watch or jump into action? So I jumped into action."

He said he was glad he was able to help when needed.

"We look for officers all the time to serve and protect. And it was one of these times that a citizen was able to serve. So, you know, that's what I did."

Authorities say Monroe is expected to be OK.

And they are on the lookout for the vehicle he was pursuing when his SUV wrecked.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.