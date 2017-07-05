TRAFFIC ALERT: Flash flooding forces lane, road closures in parts of ETX, SWAR, SW OK

Flash flooding forced lane closures and in some cases complete road closures in parts of Southwest Arkansas, East Texas and Southwest Oklahoma Wednesday morning.

Heavy rainfall training over the same area for several hours led to the quickly rising waters Wednesday morning. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for McCurtain Co, OK, Little River, Sevier and Howard Co, AR and Bowie, Red River and Titus Co, TX until 10:45 a.m. Over 5" of rain fell within a short period of time, causing flash flooding to several roadways impacting travel for morning commuters.

Highway 71 northbound lanes in Ashdown, AR near Domtar are closed. Traffic is limited to one southbound lane for 0.3 miles. State Highway 234 west of Crossroads at the Oklahoma/Arkansas border is closed due to high water in both directions for 1 mile.

You can find more road closures from flash flooding in Arkansas here.

Flash flooding also impacting McCurtain Co, OK. Several cars tried to cross through flooded secondary roads and ended up in the ditch. State Highway 87 is closed due to high water. Drivers are asked to find a secondary route.

The good news is, the water should recede fairly quickly as the rainfall eases up.

Rainfall rates diminishing in the I-30 area but showing an increase in the I-20 area from Shreveport to Longview.https://t.co/DukxqNKHfb pic.twitter.com/QsvjL5g5jy — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) July 5, 2017

