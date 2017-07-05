Man accused of attacking another man with machete

A man is behind bars after police say he attacked another man with a machete Tuesday night.

Shreveport police say 58-year-old James D. Cunningham, Jr got into an argument with the victim around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

That's when Cunningham reportedly pulled out a machete and stabbed the victim in the chest.

The victim, whose name is unknown at this time, was taken to University Health with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police found Cunningham at the crime scene at a homeless camp underneath the parkway.

Investigators with the violent crimes unit gathered information that led them to charge Cunningham with attempted first-degree murder.

