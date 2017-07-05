Shreveport burglary suspect arrested

Shreveport police are looking for a man they believe broke into a home in late 2016.

The man suspected of breaking into a home in south Shreveport was arrested Monday evening.

Police say 23-year-old Deuntray Hill was taken into custody and book into jail on simple burglary charges.

Hill is accused of burglarizing a house on October 1, 2016, in the 8800 block of Bernay Drive.

Police say Hill, of the 3000 block of Woodford Street, forced his way into the house and taking an undisclosed amount of property.

On June 30 investigators with the Property Crimes Unit discovered evidence left at the scene that tied Hill to the burglary.

