LSP trooper hurt in rollover wreck during pursuit

A Louisiana state trooper was hurt in a rollover wreck Tuesday night in Shreveport.

It happened at 7:52 p.m. on St. Vincent Avenue between Greenbrook Boulevard and Lynbrook Boulevard, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A Shreveport Fire Department medic unit took the injured trooper to a local hospital, Fire Department spokesman Skip Pinkston said.

Authorities said he is expected to be okay.

The wreck happened as the trooper was pursuing a vehicle he had tried to stop on Louisiana Highway 3132 for a traffic violation, Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

The trooper lost control of his vehicle on St. Vincent Avenue at the railroad tracks.

The vehicle he was chasing has not been seen since, Harris said.

The identity of the trooper has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.