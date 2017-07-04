Police ID man in serious condition after Shreveport shooting

Police have released the name of a man fighting for his life after being shot in southwest Shreveport.

He was shot at least four times, including once in his face and three times in his upper body, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The wounded man, identified as 30-year-old Cordelro Robinson, has been taken to University Health for treatment for what are being called life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Investigators think Robinson was a passenger in a car traveling west on Corbitt Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone began firing at the passenger.

Police found the wounded man and the car in which he was a passenger outside a liquor store in the 4600 block of Mansfield Road near Murray Street.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about this shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit the organization’s website.

