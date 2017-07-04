Man fighting for his life after being shot in Shreveport

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in southwest Shreveport.

He was shot at least four times, including once in his face and three times in his upper body, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The wounded man has been taken to University Health for treatment, authorities said.

Investigators think the man, whose name has not been released, was a passenger in a car on Corbitt Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone began firing at the passenger.

Police found the wounded man and the car in which he was a passenger outside a liquor store on Mansfield Road near Murray Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.