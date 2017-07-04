Man fighting for his life after being shot in Shreveport

North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
The man’s 11-year-old nephew fell into the water when the inflatable he was on flipped over.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
