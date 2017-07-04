ETX lake being drained, dredged to improve water level, quality

"I am curious what they might find. I wonder if there are any bodies out there," park visitor Bryan Fountain said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"I hope they don't find any bodies, but you never know about that. There is just going to be a lot of junk down there," said park visitor Russell Cook. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"The pond has silted in over the years," Texarkana, Texas, Mayor Bob Bruggeman explained. "And, therefore the water level is not where it needs to be. The water quality is not where it needs to be." (Source: KSLA News 12)

Dredging is expected to take the 5-acre lake in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas, from a depth of two to seven feet to a depth of 10 feet. (Source: City of Texarkana, Texas)

Efforts to help improve a Texarkana, Texas, lake will be an inconvenience to visitors for at least a month.

"We are having to detour around the park when we take our walk this morning," Shirley Cline said.

But city leaders say the changes should lead to a better experience at Spring Lake Park.

The nearly $1 million project involves dredging the lake.

"The pond has silted in over the years," Texarkana, Texas, Mayor Bob Bruggeman said.

"And, therefore the water level is not where it needs to be. The water quality is not where it needs to be."

Officials with the city's Parks and Recreation department say the 5-acre lake is two to seven feet deep, which is causing vegetation to take over.

That can endanger fish and other aquatic life.

The dredging will deepen the lake to 10 feet.

City leaders say this may be the first time for a project of this nature in more than a century.

"It will allow us to go in clean out the bottom of the lake, the sides of the lake, and will make it much better for aquatic life as we move forward with our parks system throughout the city," Bruggeman said.

Texas wildlife ecologists are expected to be in Texarkana, Texas, later this week to safely remove fish and other aquatic life from the lake.

Meantime, the water level continues to drop.

And that has some park visitors wondering what will be found at the bottom of the lake.

"I am curious what they might find. I wonder if there are any bodies out there," Bryan Fountain said.

"I hope they don't find any bodies, but you never know about that," Russell Cook said. "There is just going to be a lot of junk down there."

City leaders decided to do the dredging at this time of year so workers will not have to battle the rain.

There is no timetable for when the work will be finished. But it is expected to take at least a month.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.