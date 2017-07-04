Man saves his 11-month-old as SUV is stolen from laundromat

A man managed to grab his 11-month-old child before at least two people took off with his Ford SUV.

It happened Tuesday at a laundromat in southwest Shreveport.

The call came in a carjacking at 3:20 p.m. on Jewella Avenue between Amelia Avenue and Silver Pine Boulevard, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That's when it was believed the child still might have been in the vehicle.

And those who took the vehicle from Soap Opera Washateria & Dry Cleaning in the 8100 block of Jewella didn't get far.

They ditched the SUV nearby and ran.

Authorities said they caught them on Shreveport Regional Airport property.

Police have not yet released the identities of those who were taken into custody.

And there was no immediate word on what caused damage evident to the windshield and passenger front of the SUV.

Shreveport police had up to 13 units on the call. That number now stands at 10.

