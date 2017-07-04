Family hosts prayer vigil for slain Shreveport man

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

"Ben was full of charisma," his father said. "Just to talk to him, you just fell in love with him."

"Ben was full of charisma," his father said. "Just to talk to him, you just fell in love with him."

Relatives of Benjamin Finney Jr., a 19-year-old killed in a weekend shooting, plan to take action against violence in Shreveport. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Relatives of Benjamin Finney Jr., a 19-year-old killed in a weekend shooting, plan to take action against violence in Shreveport. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

The family of Benjamin Finney, Jr., killed in a shooting over the weekend, now plan to take their own action against violence in Shreveport. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

The family of 19-year-old Benjamin Finney Jr. says the will hold a prayer vigil in his honor. (Source: Finney Family)

The family of a man who was shot and killed in Shreveport has planned a prayer vigil in his honor.

The family of 19-year-old Benjamin Finney, Jr. says the vigil has been set for Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Morningstar Baptist Church at 5340 Jewella Avenue.

For anyone wishing to bring flowers, the family is requesting red roses.

Finney is one of two men who was shot in the upper body while in a car somewhere near Hollywood at Jewella avenues, police said.

Finney was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man who was shot, 26-year-old Christopher Hayes, was taken to University Health serious wounds that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrest has been made.

Anyone with any information about the shootings is asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.