Marching band getting explosive help for bowl game trip

Customers buying fireworks at one stand in Shreveport will be helping fund a trip to a Florida bowl game this winter for the Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy Marching Band.

The tent is being run by Jeremiah Furlow, director of what's also known as the Giant Storm of the South Marching Band.

The TNT Firework Tent set up shop in front of the Walmart store on Shreveport Barksdale Highway in Shreveport, at the Shreve City Shopping center.

Furlow is getting some help from relatives, along with a few of the Green Oaks band parents and students.

They're hoping to fund a large portion of the $50,000 expected cost for the trip that will include 40 students to the New Year's game.

While the band has taken part in travel fundraisers in the past, Furlow says this is the first time they've done so with a fireworks stand.

