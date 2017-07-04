Vivian man arrested after drug investigation

A man from Vivian is facing drug charges after an investigation done by the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force.

Agents with the task force say they arrested 36-year-old Travis Lewis and found a number of drugs including meth and marijuana during a search warrant.

The search happened in the 600 block of South East Front Street in Vivian on Friday, June 30.

Agents say they found about 454.3 grams of suspected marijuana with a street value of $4,543, 3.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of $420, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and $2,363 in cash.

Lewis was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

He is charged with possession and intent to distribute the drugs.

