Thousands show up for Firecracker 5K

An estimated 2,600 people showed up for the 33rd Anniversary of the Sportspectrum Firecracker 5k Race for Research Run & Healthwalk Tuesday morning, according to race organizers.

The race started at 8 a.m. at Mall St. Vincent parking lot directly behind Sears.

The course of the race runs through the historic South Highland neighborhood.

Prize money for the race is $2000. The overall male and female competitors will win $500 each. One participant can beat the course record and win an additional $500.

Food sponsors for the event included Clark's Tailgate Catering, Twisted Root and Rhino Coffee.

Proceeds from the race go towards research for the Spine Institute of Louisiana Foundation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.