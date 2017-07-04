Red River Parish attempted murder suspect captured in TX

After about 24 hours, Red River and Natchitoches authorities still are on the lookout for a man wanted in Red River Parish on a charge of attempted murder.

Red River Parish deputies have taken a man into custody in connection to an attempted murder back in June.

The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office reports authorities in Laredo, Texas arrested 41-year-old Jeremy D. Key.

Key is a suspect in an attempted second-degree murder from an incident that happened on June 1 in Red River Parish.

Deputies say he was in possession of a Dodge Charger reported stolen on June 4 from the Martin community just northeast of Coushatta.

Two deputies from Red River Parish traveled about 500 miles to Laredo on June 28 to take custody of Key from the Webb County Sheriff's Office.

Key waived extradition after being arrested on June 23 by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

He was taken to Red River Parish Jail charged with attempted second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle and fugitive warrants from Natchitoches Parish for resisting an officer and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

A judge gave Key a $1,000,000 bond.

