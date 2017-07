Shreveport police say a traffic stop Tuesday morning ended with a car damaging a home and an officer's patrol car.

It started when police pulled a man over around 12:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Walter Street.

Police say the driver fled into a random driveway, got out and ran off but left his car in drive.

The car hit the carport wall and a door of the home and then rolled back against an officer's patrol unit.

The homeowner says he had just laid down to sleep when he woke up to the loud boom.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was later caught and arrested. He faces charges for felony flight and damaging property.

Police say the suspect had no prior convictions but a small amount of drugs were found in the car.

