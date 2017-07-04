Inmate walks away from Texarkana, AR work site

Officers are looking for an inmate who walked away from a work site in Texarkana, AR Monday night.

Arkansas Department of Correction says around 10:45 p.m. Joshua Bean walked away from his work-release job site at M&M Milling at 33 Globe Avenue.

Bean was serving a 15-year sentence out of Garland County, AR for residential burglary and theft of property.

His last known address was in Hot Springs.

Anyone with any information about Bean's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency.

