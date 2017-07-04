Inmate captured after he walked away from Texarkana, AR work site

Officers report an inmate who walked away from a work site in Texarkana, AR is back in custody Tuesday morning.

Arkansas Department of Correction says around 10:45 p.m. Monday night Joshua Bean walked away from his work-release job site at M&M Milling at 33 Globe Avenue.

He was recaptured by Arkansas State Police around 11 a.m. near his workplace which is adjacent to the Texarkana airport.

Bean was serving a 15-year sentence out of Garland County, AR for residential burglary and theft of property.

