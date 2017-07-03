Natchitoches officer joins game of basketball with city youths

Natchitoches police Officer Matthew Ward shows his skills during a game of pickup with neighborhood youths. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

A Natchitoches police officer recently hit the basketball court to bond with members of his community.

Officer Matthew Ward was watching a game of pickup when he decided to join the fun.

Now his actions are drawing praise.

And the park where it happened is rather unique.

It is a portable park and mobile market.

The park is open every Tuesday at Pierson and Mallett Park, 701 E. Fifth St., and every Thursday at Ben Johnson Park, 616 MLK Drive, through Aug. 24.

It offers a variety of games and activities designed to get children up and moving, police spokeswoman Kelly Parks said.

