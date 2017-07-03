Peppermints Drum and Baton Corp planning its first reunion

The Peppermints Drum and Baton Corp has been a Shreveport tradition for more than 40 years. (Source: Facebook)

In the more than 40 years that it has been a Shreveport tradition, not once has The Peppermints Drum and Baton Corp held a reunion.

Plans are to change that this fall.

And the group is holding a gathering Thursday evening to gauge interest.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. that day at My Spa My Way, 700 E. Kings Highway in Shreveport.

For years, The Peppermints Drum and Baton Corp of Shreveport has been taking children who otherwise might have been at risk and taught them a talent.

The group has grown from a few majorettes to more than 150.

Under the leadership of co-founder Mary Johnson, the group has traveled to and performed at places including DisneyWorld in Orlando, Disneyland in California, New York City, Denver and during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Atlanta.

Alumnae include community leaders, business owners, lawyers, doctors, educators, college band directors, Registered Nurses and more.

