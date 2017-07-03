Family of slain Shreveport man asks for prayers, seeks justice

Shreveport police have confirmed that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night.

Shreveport police have confirmed that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night.

The Caddo coroner's office says 19-year-old Benjamin Finney Jr. is the man who was fatally shot the night of July 1 in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood. (Source: Facebook)

The Caddo coroner's office says 19-year-old Benjamin Finney Jr. is the man who was fatally shot the night of July 1 in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood. (Source: Facebook)

Authorities ID man who died after 2 were shot in Shreveport

Authorities ID man who died after 2 were shot in Shreveport

"I know somebody else is going to have this feeling that I have now," Lawanda Finney said. "And I don't wish this on nobody. Oh, my God, I don't." (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Caddo coroner's office says 19-year-old Benjamin Finney Jr. is the man who was fatally shot the night of July 1 in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood. (Source: Facebook)

Relatives of Benjamin Finney Jr., a 19-year-old killed in a weekend shooting, plan to take action against violence in Shreveport. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Benjamin Finney Jr.'s family will always remember as "B-Boy," once an 8-year-old too scared to go through a window when his family locked themselves out of their home.

"I'm like: 'Boy, what you scared of? We right here!' He told me: 'I'm just scared, Mama!'" his mother, Lawanda Finney, remembered with smile.

Eleven years later, Finney's family members held one another Saturday night as Shreveport police combed the car in which he was fatally shot.

"That's all we could do. They wouldn't let us see him or nothing. We haven't seen him yet," said his father, Benjamin Finney Sr.

Finney is one of two men who were shot in the upper body while in a car somewhere near Hollywood at Jewella avenues, authorities said.

Police learned of the shootings when they investigated a report of gunshots about 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe the two wounded men drove to a family member's home in the 3700 block of Flora Street to get help.

Finney was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man who was shot, 26-year-old Christopher Hayes, was taken to University Health for treatment of serious wounds that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrest has been made.

Finney's family said police detectives told them they have found the older-model silver Cadillac they were looking for as the suspect's car.

"They did say that they picked up the car that the guy was driving last night, but they just didn't have him yet," Finney Sr. said.

For now, the Finneys have to cope with the loss of their son and the energy they say he brought to their lives.

"Ben was full of charisma," his father remembered. "Just to talk to him, you just fell in love with him."

They're left not only with memories but with purpose as they plan to take action against violence in their Mooretown community.

"I know somebody else is going to have this feeling that I have now," Lawanda Finney said. "And I don't wish this on nobody. Oh, my God, I don't."

A prayer memorial for Finney Jr. is being set up by his family.

His relatives said they are meeting with Shreveport City Council members and hope to hold the gathering Wednesday evening.

Meantime, authorities urge anyone with any information about the shootings to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.