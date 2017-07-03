Bossier police seek 2 runaways

MISSING: Shiress Brown (left), 13, of Bossier City, and Jailyn Pouncy, 17, of Shreveport (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Bossier City police are looking for two runaways from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter.

Authorities say 17-year-old Jailyn Pouncy, of Shreveport, and 13-year-old Shiress Brown, of Bossier City, left the shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road in Bossier City sometime Friday evening.

Bossier City police detectives said they are concerned about the teenage girls' welfare.

Pouncy stands 5'6" tall, weighs 150 pounds and last was seen wearing a tank top and black tights with green shoes.

Brown stands 5'9" tall, weighs 150 pounds and last was seen wearing a gray shirt and black tights with flip-flops.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the two teenagers to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8652.

