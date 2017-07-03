New Life Tabernacle to hold vigil to pray against violence

New Life Tabernacle is inviting the public to a citywide prayer vigil Thursday, July 6 in response to recent violence in Shreveport.

The vigil will be held at the church at 4445 Meriwether Road in Shreveport beginning at 6:30 p.m. that day.

"We are going to pray that God just covers this city with peace and love for one another guides our leaders," said church member Debra Kelly.

"As a community, we need to take responsibility and we need to ask God what we need to do to fix this," she continued.

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler, representatives of the Caddo district attorney's office and several other civic leaders have been invited to attend.

The gathering is open to the public.All backgrounds and neighborhoods are invited to attend.

Both Kelly and city councilman Jerry Bowman wanted to hold prayer vigil and have since been working together to plan it. Bowman's hoping to make this the first of a series of prayer vigils over the next 10 weeks.

"More people than I thought were always sending me messages and saying we want to pray," said Bowman.

Bowman says more needs to be done behind prayer, like connecting people with resources and help to keep them away from the streets. But he says a prayer vigil is a good step and encouraged everyone to attend.

"It can easily be your family member. Don't wait until it hits home. Let's do it now instead of waiting until then," said Bowman.

"We're praying for everybody. We're not just praying for those who come or the officials. We're praying for the kids holding dope, trafficking, we're praying for the criminals because obviously they have something missing in their life," said Kelly.

The prayer vigil will last about an hour. Law enforcement officers and city leaders will also be blessed during the ceremony.

