Blast at scrapyard rattles downtown Shreveport

An explosion at a scrapyard in downtown Shreveport early Thursday afternoon set 2 cars ablaze and shook the ground in a blast that could be felt several blocks away.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at General Scrap Material in the 200 block of McNeil Street.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, fuel was left in the tank of a car that was being crushed and a spark set off the explosion.

No injuries were reported.

SFD Chief Skip Pinkston says the blast was felt at the fire station 3 blocks away.

