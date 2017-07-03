Suspect in fatal hit-and-run still may be in immediate area

WANTED: Tamala Ware, 47, of the 7600 block of Harris Street in Shreveport (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport authorities think a woman wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run wreck still is in the immediate area.

So police issued another plea Monday for help finding their suspect in the wreck that killed a Shreveport teenager.

Authorities say they have a warrant to arrest 47-year-old Tamala Ware, of the 7600 block of Harris Street in Shreveport.

She is wanted for her alleged role in the wreck June 22 that fatally hurt Demetrius Dukes, Jr.

The 16-year-old and two of his cousins were walking to a store along Range Lane about 10:30 p.m. that day when a vehicle knocked Dukes into a ditch.

"Ware is suspected of being the woman who struck the teen with her car, exited the vehicle to check on the teen and later drove off," a police statement says.

Dukes was taken to University Health in Shreveport, where he died.

Police believe it was Ware behind the wheel of that car, and that she reportedly got out to look at him and then left the scene.

Authorities ask anyone with any information about Ware or the wreck to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.