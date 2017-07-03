Fourth of July can boost the economy

The Fourth of July typically means pool parties, cookouts, fireworks and a boost to the local economy.

The Shreveport-Bossier City area hosts several events for the Fourth of July.

The two biggest are a fireworks festival and the Firecracker 5K race.

About 15 percent to 20 percent of the people who come to Shreveport-Bossier City for Fourth of July events are from out of town, said Chris Jay, spokesman for the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

Even if the visitors do not stay overnight, he said, there is still an economic impact.

"Folks who are traveling to Shreveport-Bossier from Minden or Ruston still have to stop and get gas. They still have to eat dinner."

With more people coming to town, some businesses and organizations are trying to capitalize on the potential extra revenue.

Sci-Port: Louisiana's Science Center will hold Boom, an Independence Day event that allows members and non-members watch fireworks from the downtown museum's roof.

"We're a nonprofit. We are obviously always looking for ways to bring in extra revenue," said Alan Brown, Sci-Port's education director.

"But, at the same time, we know we have a lot of out-of-towners. We know we are one of the destination spots in Shreveport."

Even though most of the people who will attend the events and festivals will be from the Shreveport-Bossier area, Jay said, even the locals still will help stimulate the economy.

Any number of rooftop parties, cookouts, grill outs all cost money.

"If you want to see an economic impact for the Fourth of July, ask a company like Brookshire's," Jay said. "I guarantee that they see a huge spike in their sales because all that meat isn't going to buy itself."

Every little thing that is sold and bought this holiday will help the local economy.

