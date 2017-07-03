LA rebuffs Trump election panel's request for voter data

Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler thinks the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity's request to access information about the state's voters is politically motivated.

So like he denied the Justice Department’s request under President Barack Obama, he's also rebuffing a request from President Donald Trump’s commission.

Schedler says he bases his decision on the longstanding, consistent belief that states should vigorously protect voters’ private information, including Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names and dates of birth.

“The President’s commission has quickly politicized its work by asking states for an incredible amount of voter data that I have, time and time again, refused to release,” Schedler said in a statement released Monday.

“My response to the commission is, you're not going to play politics with Louisiana’s voter data. And if you are, then you can purchase the limited public information available by law to any candidate running for office. That’s it.”

