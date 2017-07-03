Event Forecast: Summerfest and Fireworks 2017

The Atlanta, TX, Chamber of Commerce is holding SummerFest and Fireworks 2017 this evening at 606 S. Louise Street in Atlanta.

This year's festival features food, vendors, live entertainment and, of course, a grand finale fireworks display.

The fireworks show is set to begin at 9:15 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Summerfest opened at 5:30 p.m. with live entertainment by The Submarines beginning at 7 p.m.

By the time the fireworks begin, we are looking at calm conditions with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

You can find more information about SummerFest 2017 here.

