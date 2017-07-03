Fire in downtown Texarkana, AR building causes evacuations

Firefighters say the fire wasn't major but they did have to evacuated dozens of people while they aired the smoke out of the building. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Firefighters are investigating a small fire in the basement of a downtown Texarkana, AR building Monday morning.

The fire happened just after 11 a.m. at a multi-story building in the 100 block of East Broad Street.

It is believed to have been started by a faulty vent fan motor, according to the battalion chief on the scene.

Firefighters say the fire wasn't major but they did have to evacuate dozens of people while they aired the smoke out of the building.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Texarkana Gazette and several other businesses were housed inside the building.

