Shreveport man collects bullets from 'celebratory gunfire' during 4th of July

A Shreveport business owner is collecting bullets that he believes are being fired during 4th of July celebrations.

John D. Long has been living in the Cedar Grove area for most of his life and he has a bullet collection that dates back to when he first opened his barber shop on West 70th Street, 38 years ago.

As the holiday approaches, Long says he anticipates he'll be adding to his collection soon.

"This has been going on for most of my life and my family has been here going on 60 years," said Long.

Long owns a multi-purpose shop and operates as a barber, a key maker and notary. He also offers $5 haircuts to veterans and law enforcement.

With a former police officer sitting in his barber chair, he showed his collection saying he believes the bullets come from people firing their weapons into the air during holidays, known as "celebratory gunfire."

Long says the bullets tend to show up in the parking lot, on the roof and have even broken car and store windows.

"The idea is that they think they're celebrating but all they're doing is putting people in danger," said Long.

Corporal Angie Willhite with Shreveport Police says this is a problem for officers every year, especially on holidays where fireworks are allowed.

Willhite says the number of calls for shots fired dramatically increases on the 4th of July and New Years Eve, but it can be difficult to tell which are celebratory, and many times callers confuse fireworks with gunfire.

Willhite says celebratory gunfire is against the law and very dangerous. It can result in charges such as the illegal discharge of a weapon inside city limits and illegal use of a weapon, which is a felony that can hold a minimum jail sentence.

Long says he fully supports the second amendment and openly carries a gun himself, but wants others to know how to use a gun the right way.

"I've been all over this country and I really appreciate living in Shreveport. I couldn't imagine living anywhere else" said Long. "This is my home. This is my livelihood."

