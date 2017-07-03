Lightning suspected cause in Texarkana, AR apartment fire

About 32-40 people were displaced because of a fire at the Beacon Point Apartments Monday morning. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, AR firefighters are investigating a blaze that they believe was started by lightning Monday morning.

The fire broke out just after 7:30 a.m. at Beacon Point Apartments in the 2300 block of Arkansas Blvd.

The battalion chief on the scene says lightning may have started the fire.

Residents reported hearing lightning hit the building before the fire started.

Firefighters say 2 separate buildings with 8 apartments per building were impacted by the fire.

About 32-40 people were displaced because of the fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents find somewhere to stay, according to the battalion chief.

