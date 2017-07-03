Shreveport police seek burglary suspect

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for a man they believe broke into a home in late 2016.

Police say on October 1, 2016, 23-year-old Deuntray Hill burglarized a house in the 8800 block of Bernay Drive in south Shreveport.

Hill, of the 3000 block of Woodford Street, is accused of forcing his way into the house and taking an undisclosed amount of property.

On June 30 investigators with the Property Crimes Unit discovered evidence left at the scene that tied Hill to the burglary.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on one count of simple burglary.

Hill's bond is set at $25,000.

Police say he frequents the Queensborough and Cedar Grove neighborhoods in Shreveport.

Crime Stoppers is offering cash for any information leading to the arrest and or conviction of Hill.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

