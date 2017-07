Shreveport police are investigating after a man was shot in the hand Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 800 block of Rentur Street.

Police say a man was arguing with a family member while driving when he was reportedly shot by that family member.

The man was talking to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and no names have been released.

The incident is under investigation.

