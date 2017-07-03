SFD investigates suspicious house fire

Shreveport firefighters are investigating a Monday morning house fire that they have reason to believe is suspicious.

The fire happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of Baxter Street near Truman Street.

Firefighters on scene say the house was also burned the same time Sunday morning.

A neighbor told investigators that they say 3 men leave the empty home and alerted the owner.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The roof caved in on the right side of the house.

No injuries were reported.

The arson investigation was set to begin once the hot spots were out.

