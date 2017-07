Shreveport firefighters extinguished a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of Baxter Street near Truman Street.

Firefighters on scene say they had the fire under control by 4:40 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone lived in the house.

The cause is under investigation.

