Police investigating report of robbery at Bossier City car wash

Bossier City police are investigating a report that three males, one armed with a handgun, robbed the office at Zips Car Wash in the 1900 block of Benton Road just after 8 p.m. July 2. (Source: Google Maps)

Bossier City police are investigating a report that three males robbed a car wash office.

It reportedly happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday at Zips Car Wash in the 1900 block of Benton Road, police spokesman Mark Natale said.

The three males, one of whom allegedly was armed with a handgun, were described as wearing all black clothing.

They got away with an undisclosed amount of money, Natale said.

No employee was hurt.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.