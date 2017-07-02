ETX woman accidentally drowns in Sabine River in Sabine Parish

A Texas woman accidentally drowned Sunday in Sabine River.

She is 32-year-old Meagan Cato, of Hemphill, Texas.

Cato drowned at the Sabine River Authority recreational site at Louisiana Highway 6 and the Pendelton Bridge, said Ron River, deputy coroner for Sabine Parish.

She and her 8-year-old son had traveled to the site to swim.

They were on a fishing pier when Cato jumped into the water.

"Her son then jumped in, and she was to catch him," Rivers said.

"A struggle ensued with Ms. Cato having to use both hands to keep her son above water."

With help, the child made it to shore.

Cato went underwater and never surfaced, Rivers said.

Within minutes, he continued, the woman was recovered from the water but was not breathing.

People at the pier started CPR.

An ambulance then rushed Cato to Sabine Medical Center in Many, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

"There is no suspicion of foul play in this drowning," Rivers said.

"The drowning has been ruled as an accidental drowning."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.