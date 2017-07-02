Natchitoches man hurt in boating accident on Red River

A medical helicopter lands on Louisiana Highway 1 in Powhatan to pick up a 25-year-old Natchitoches man hurt in a boating accident on Red River the evening of July 1. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Natchitoches man was injured in a boating accident.

Reports indicate it happened Saturday evening on Red River in Natchitoches Parish.

A boat propeller struck the 25-year-old in the hip area, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

LifeAir Rescue landed on Louisiana Highway 1 in Powhatan about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to fly the injured man to University Health in Shreveport.

Authorities said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The accident is being investigated by Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Department enforcement agents.

Louisiana State Police and EMS personnel from Natchitoches Regional Medical Center also responded to the accident.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.