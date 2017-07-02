Missing DeSoto Parish man found dead in SWAR

Anyone who has seen Hargis is asked to call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

Southwest Arkansas authorities have found the body of DeSoto Parish man who was reported missing Friday.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office says 79-year-old Richard F. Hargis was discovered dead Sunday morning in Miller County, Ark.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Hargis’ family during this time," says a statement from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities and family members said Hargis last was seen alive about 6 p.m. Friday leaving AutoZone in the 2500 block of North State Line in Texarkana, Texas, after making a delivery.

A missing person alert was issued Saturday afternoon.

DeSoto sheriff's deputies said Hargis was expected to be traveling from Texarkana to Shreveport in a new, unmarked white Dodge Tow Master van.

